Spring break's hottest shot comes with a slap to the face

One "hurricane" shot coming right up! Photo: Courtesy of Gabriela Barbieri / @gabbycpbphotography

Spring breakers are lining up to get slapped in the face by a South Florida bartender whose $30 "hurricane" shots have become the hottest ticket in town. Why it matters: Bartender Aiyana Callas has built a business selling her signature slap shots — liquor chased with a wet smack across the face as her alter ego, "Hurricane Aiyana," dumps a pitcher of water on the drinker's head.

And business is booming: So far this March, Callas tells Axios she is selling 150–200 hurricane shots a night at Backyard Fort Lauderdale. (At $30 a pop, that's as much as $6,000 a night.)

She says she has seen spring breakers migrating north from South Beach amid a government crackdown there.

How it works: The 26-year-old Nova Southeastern University graduate didn't invent the hurricane shot but put her own spin on it with acrobatic moves and wrestling-style theatrics that helped her go viral on social media.

Callas created her own entertainment company and a website where she accepts bookings for private parties.

She tells Axios she works at Backyard as a freelancer, purchasing shots from the bar and reselling them to customers. Last spring break, she worked 45 days in a row from 8pm–5am, she says.

Her shot menu includes the traditional $30 hurricane — liquor choice up to the slapee — and upcharge variations where she spins, does a "Matrix"-style backbend or hits you with combination smacks.

What she's saying: Callas says she's been bartending since she was 18 years old, but only started selling hurricane shots last March.

She says she saw immediate demand from spring breakers, who pay for the Instagrammable moment and to have a story to tell their friends.

"They think it's entertaining, they think it's funny, they think that it's an experience," Callas says. "It's really just all in good fun."

Since last March, the Instagram account she created to share hurricane videos has racked up 11,000 followers.

Reality check: Callas says participants give their consent before being slapped, and she makes sure not to hit them hard.

"I am 100% a performer at best and I'm really good at making it look like I'm slapping them as hard as I can. But I am absolutely not slapping them as hard as I can," she says.

"At the end of the day these are kids and I'm always trying to keep them safe."

The intrigue: Callas, who lives on her sailboat, typically only bartends about two months out of the year. When she's not in Fort Lauderdale for spring break, she's cruising the world.