The University of Miami men's basketball team didn't make the NCAA Tournament, but you can still root for a few Florida schools. Zoom out: Tournament play begins today and tomorrow and runs through the first weekend in April.

Men's tournament: Live game coverage will air on CBS affiliates and nationally on TNT, TBS and TruTV.

Women's tournament: Live game coverage will air nationally on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

What we're watching: Keep track with all the Florida schools as they open the first round of play this week.

On the men's side: No. 7 University of Florida will play the winner of Wednesday's game between Colorado and Boise State. The Gators will play Friday at 4:30pm.

No. 8 Florida Atlantic University plays No. 9 Northwestern on Friday at 12:15pm.

No. 16 Stetson University plays No. 1 UCONN on Friday at 2:45pm.

On the women's side: No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast University plays No. 5 Oklahoma on Saturday at 4pm.