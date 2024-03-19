Mar 19, 2024 - News
Florida schools to watch this March Madness
The University of Miami men's basketball team didn't make the NCAA Tournament, but you can still root for a few Florida schools.
Zoom out: Tournament play begins today and tomorrow and runs through the first weekend in April.
- Men's tournament: Live game coverage will air on CBS affiliates and nationally on TNT, TBS and TruTV.
- Women's tournament: Live game coverage will air nationally on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.
What we're watching: Keep track with all the Florida schools as they open the first round of play this week.
On the men's side: No. 7 University of Florida will play the winner of Wednesday's game between Colorado and Boise State. The Gators will play Friday at 4:30pm.
- No. 8 Florida Atlantic University plays No. 9 Northwestern on Friday at 12:15pm.
- No. 16 Stetson University plays No. 1 UCONN on Friday at 2:45pm.
On the women's side: No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast University plays No. 5 Oklahoma on Saturday at 4pm.
- No. 9 Florida State plays No. 8 Alabama on Friday at 5:30pm.
