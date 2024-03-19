Mar 19, 2024 - News

Florida schools to watch this March Madness

The University of Miami men's basketball team didn't make the NCAA Tournament, but you can still root for a few Florida schools.

Zoom out: Tournament play begins today and tomorrow and runs through the first weekend in April.

  • Men's tournament: Live game coverage will air on CBS affiliates and nationally on TNT, TBS and TruTV.
  • Women's tournament: Live game coverage will air nationally on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

What we're watching: Keep track with all the Florida schools as they open the first round of play this week.

On the men's side: No. 7 University of Florida will play the winner of Wednesday's game between Colorado and Boise State. The Gators will play Friday at 4:30pm.

On the women's side: No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast University plays No. 5 Oklahoma on Saturday at 4pm.

