On Monday, Miami City Manager Art Noriega released a report detailing the city's purchases from a furniture company that employs his wife and is owned by his in-laws. On Tuesday, he said the data was "inaccurate," the Miami Herald reported. The outlet pointed out a roughly $211,000 discrepancy between what he released and the figures WLRN reported earlier this year.

Catch up quick: In January, WLRN reported that Noriega's office selected his wife and her company to remodel his office with new furniture in early 2023, raising concerns from ethics experts and a potential conflict of interest.

The company was awarded more than $440,000 in city contracts for new office furniture and assembly in the less than four years since Noriega had been appointed, records showed.

Why it matters: The apparent about-face from Noriega comes as critics have accused him of lacking transparency and accountability.

Noriega initially told city commissioners in January he'd present a full report by the end of that month.

He failed to do so, prompting City Commissioner Miguel Gabela to call for his resignation last week, WLRN reported.

What we're watching: Noriega's office is expected to compile "an updated presentation/report," according to the Herald.