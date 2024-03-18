Fix proposed to reduce home insurance premiums

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

As homeowners face rising insurance costs, two South Florida political leaders have an idea to fix it. Why it matters: A proposal from U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Coral Springs) and Broward County Commissioner Joe Geller would promise to cut the cost of property insurance by 25%, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Sentinel reported that the typical Florida home costs about $6,000 to insure — three times the national average, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

What's inside: The plan, outlined in a bill Moskowitz filed last May, aims to lower the amount of reinsurance that insurers have to buy.

Currently, insurers need enough coverage to be ready for a once-in-a-130-year storm. The legislation would lower that to a once-in-a-50-year storm.

If such a storm occurred, the federal government would cover the excess damage and Florida would pay the feds back with a special assessment on homeowners, the Sentinel reports.

Geller said since once-in-a-50-year storms are rare, that kind of assessment wouldn't happen often.

Reality check: The bill hasn't moved in Congress at all and has no Senate counterpart.

Flashback: The Florida Legislature passed reforms in 2022 to make it more expensive to sue insurance companies, a factor in high insurance rates, the Sentinel previously reported.