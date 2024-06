Share on email (opens in new window)

Montreux Jazz Festival Miami: Experience the international festival for the first time in Miami with more than 15 performances over three days. Headliners include Jon Batiste, Daniela Mercury and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Daryl Hall.

Friday through Sunday at The Hangar in Coconut Grove.

Doors open at 5pm. Tickets start at $199.

Pinecrest Chili Cook-off: Sample chili dishes from the "best chili cooks in the International Chili Society" at the ninth annual event hosted by Pinecrest Gardens.

The event will also feature live country music, line dancing, a classic car display, eating contests and entertainment for kids.

Saturday, 12pm–5pm.

Tickets are $8.

Coral Gables' Carnaval on the Mile: The 25th anniversary of the event will feature local art, live music, food and children's entertainment.