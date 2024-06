Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

If you miss Miami Dolphins football, try the sport that keeps the tackling and the scoring but ditches the helmets. State of play: South Florida's first professional rugby team, the Miami Sharks, kick off their inaugural season in Major League Rugby on Sunday in Fort Lauderdale.

Why it matters: Rugby is a highly popular international sport with more than 46 million players. Over 1 million people attended last year's Rugby World Cup.

The Rugby World Cup is coming to the U.S. in 2031. Major League Rugby is entering its seventh season.

Zoom in: South Florida's Argentine community, already a key support group for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami squad, has a lot to cheer for with this group.

The Sharks' international roster is headlined by Argentine national team player Tomas Cubelli and Uruguayan national player Manuel Ardao. Head coach José Pellicena is also Argentine.

England, Wales, Ireland, South Africa, New Zealand and Chile — as well as Florida — are also represented.

If you go: Miami's first match against the Chicago Hounds is Sunday at 5:30pm at Florida Blue Turf Field, across from Chase Stadium, 1350 NW 55th St.