When we told you Wednesday that the new "Bad Boys" sequel was being filmed this week in Miami, we had no intention of crashing the shoot. But while the Axios Miami team was giving editors Jeff and Kristen a tour of the city, we wound up face-to-face with the star himself.

What he's saying: Kristen, alone among the group in maintaining her composure, asked Smith how it was going. His reply: "All is lovely," as he got in the driver's seat of a black Porsche on Brickell Avenue.

The latest: The production will be in town through the weekend. Here's where to expect road closures (and, maybe, spot a friendly movie star):