Blue Collar fans, listen up: The Biscayne Boulevard favorite is expanding to a larger space in April, the restaurant announced Tuesday. The new, 4,000-square-foot space will feature a dining room and patio for 140 guests.

The original location is just 800-square-feet.

State of plate: The new space will be located directly across the street from the current one and feature for the first time a full bar with an emphasis on classic cocktails, an expanded menu, and "proper indoor and outdoor patio seating."

Flashback: Blue Collar opened its doors more than 12 years ago, when the MiMo district was still a "neighborhood in the making," the announcement read.

What they're saying: "I'm the first guy who complains that when a small, awesome place expands, it loses that original magic," Danny Serfer, restaurateur and chef behind Blue Collar, said. "So this move and what it means for Blue Collar and its fans weighs heavily on me."

Yes, but: The new, larger space will enable the restaurant to expand its menu offerings and offer proper bar service.

"I can assure folks that the 'New Blue' will embrace the same spirit, menu concept, and pricing as 'Classic Blue,' but will bring just enough of the right 'new' to make it work," Serfer said.

Case in point: The menu will remain "affordable, approachable and portioned with generosity" and include signature dishes, including the Billy Corben Sandwich and the restaurant's "legendary" dry-aged cheeseburger, the announcement said.

Guests can expect daily soups, chops and pastas, Matzah Ball soup year-round and breads baked in-house.

New dishes, including mushroom and goat cheese croquettes, Swedish meatballs and a sticky toffee pudding will likely be featured.

What we're watching: The current location is expected to close sometime in late March or early April.