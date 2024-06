A map of Little Gables from 2018. Photo: ILER Planning via Miami-Dade County

Coral Gables voters could be given a chance to weigh in on the possibility of expanding the city to include a neighboring enclave. Driving the news: Commissioners are set to vote today on whether to hold a non-binding straw ballot in August regarding the proposed annexation of Little Gables, a 205-acre neighborhood on the city's north end.

Why it matters: Annexation has been a start-and-stop issue in the Gables for decades.

Proponents have argued that emergency response times for Little Gables residents would decrease, as Coral Gables police and fire units take over for Miami-Dade County.

The city projects that annexation would bring in millions of dollars to the city, but associated expenses would lead to a deficit at first, according to the Miami Herald.

How it works: If commissioners vote to proceed with the citywide referendum, they would then have to submit a plan to Miami-Dade County in order to hold an election for Little Gables voters.

Flashback: The last time Coral Gables seriously pursued annexation in 2019, commissioners proposed demolishing a local trailer park in Little Gables. That led Miami-Dade to reject the annexation proposal.