38 mins ago - News
NFT-themed Cuban restaurant opens
Miami's newest Cuban restaurant has an unlikely mascot: a cartoon-ape NFT from Hialeah.
What's happening: Bored Cuban opened yesterday on South Le Jeune Road, offering fast-casual snacks like flatbreads and "Cuban-style" Pop-Tarts.
- The name is inspired by the Bored Apes Yacht Club collection of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, digital works of art featuring drawings of apes.
What they're saying: Owner Eric Castellanos, who also owns the Latin Cafe 2000 brand, says the Bored Cuban mascot is an NFT he purchased in 2022.
- Manolo, as he is called, is pictured smoking a cigar and wearing a guayabera.
- "I wanted a mascot that would be the face of this fun, easy, fast-casual dining concept that I have been dreaming about for years."
