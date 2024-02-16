Share on email (opens in new window)

Miami's newest Cuban restaurant has an unlikely mascot: a cartoon-ape NFT from Hialeah. What's happening: Bored Cuban opened yesterday on South Le Jeune Road, offering fast-casual snacks like flatbreads and "Cuban-style" Pop-Tarts.

The name is inspired by the Bored Apes Yacht Club collection of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, digital works of art featuring drawings of apes.

What they're saying: Owner Eric Castellanos, who also owns the Latin Cafe 2000 brand, says the Bored Cuban mascot is an NFT he purchased in 2022.