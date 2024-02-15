1 hour ago - News

Miami's best paying jobs include energy, pharma, IT

Chart that lists the highest average salaries in Miami from highest to lowest.

Data: Glassdoor; Chart: Kavya Beheraj and Alice Feng/Axios

The highest average salaries in the Miami metro area for 2023 were in the energy, mining and utilities industries and also pharma and biotech, according to Glassdoor.

  • Last year, the average salary for those industries was $79,000.

By the numbers: Information technology followed closely behind, with an average salary of $77,000, according to Glassdoor's analysis of 10 industries.

  • The average salary for the aerospace and defense industry was $73,000, followed by financial services at $71,000. Legal and management and consulting were both at $69,000.
  • Construction and manufacturing saw an average salary of $66,000 and $64,000, respectively.
  • The real estate industry reported the lowest average salary of $63,000.

Context: In Miami, energy, mining and utilities was the only industry category that outpaced the national average salary.

Big picture: While the average salaries reported by Glassdoor are above $60,000, over half of renters in Miami-Dade County earn below $50,000 a year, according to reporting by the Miami Herald.

  • Half of the county's more than 936,000 households spent more than 30% of their income paying for their mortgage or rent between 2019 and 2021, the newspaper reported.
