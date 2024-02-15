Miami's best paying jobs include energy, pharma, IT

The highest average salaries in the Miami metro area for 2023 were in the energy, mining and utilities industries and also pharma and biotech, according to Glassdoor.

Last year, the average salary for those industries was $79,000.

By the numbers: Information technology followed closely behind, with an average salary of $77,000, according to Glassdoor's analysis of 10 industries.

The average salary for the aerospace and defense industry was $73,000, followed by financial services at $71,000. Legal and management and consulting were both at $69,000.

Construction and manufacturing saw an average salary of $66,000 and $64,000, respectively.

The real estate industry reported the lowest average salary of $63,000.

Context: In Miami, energy, mining and utilities was the only industry category that outpaced the national average salary.

Big picture: While the average salaries reported by Glassdoor are above $60,000, over half of renters in Miami-Dade County earn below $50,000 a year, according to reporting by the Miami Herald.