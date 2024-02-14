Mega housing development proposed for Little Haiti
A developer has pitched a massive redevelopment for 65 acres in Little Haiti and Little River, which calls for adding nearly 5,000 affordable and workforce housing units, the Miami Herald reports.
- The plans were submitted by the Swerdlow Group in response to a Miami-Dade County request for proposals to redevelop four public housing projects in the area, the Herald reports.
Why it matters: The $2.6 billion, nearly 1-mile-long project, which still needs county approval, would bring much-needed housing to an area where locals are worried about gentrification.
Zoom in: The properties are mostly industrial, apart from the housing projects, and run from I-95 to Northeast Second Avenue, the Herald reports.
- They line the Florida East Coast Railway tracks that Tri-Rail recently began using for connecting to downtown Miami.
The intrigue: Swerdlow tells the Herald that the proposal is one of the largest redevelopment plans in city history.
