A developer has pitched a massive redevelopment for 65 acres in Little Haiti and Little River, which calls for adding nearly 5,000 affordable and workforce housing units, the Miami Herald reports. The plans were submitted by the Swerdlow Group in response to a Miami-Dade County request for proposals to redevelop four public housing projects in the area, the Herald reports.

Why it matters: The $2.6 billion, nearly 1-mile-long project, which still needs county approval, would bring much-needed housing to an area where locals are worried about gentrification.

Zoom in: The properties are mostly industrial, apart from the housing projects, and run from I-95 to Northeast Second Avenue, the Herald reports.

They line the Florida East Coast Railway tracks that Tri-Rail recently began using for connecting to downtown Miami.

The intrigue: Swerdlow tells the Herald that the proposal is one of the largest redevelopment plans in city history.