Former owners of Paradis Books and Bread inside the cafe. Photo: Getty Images

Paradis Books and Bread in North Miami is closing, the cafe and wine bar announced.

What's happening: The owner-operators of the nationally acclaimed NoMi watering hole, which opened in 2021, said in a statement that they were shutting down due to "a whole tangled knot" of reasons.

Why it matters: The closure comes just over a year after the restaurant faced a firestorm of online criticism following its interactions with Fox News commentator Gianno Caldwell.

Owners say the incident led to harassment that continues until today and contributed to their decision to close up shop.

Catch up fast: Paradis, an openly leftist space, asked Caldwell to leave after its owners said he and his companions spoke about "women in degrading ways" and used "eugenic arguments around their thoughts on Roe v. Wade," the Herald reported.

The incident, which got national news coverage, led Paradis to install privacy screens on their gates and change their hours to "make sure no one was working alone," the business said.

Other reasons the owners cited for closing include:

The departure of two of the five Paradis founders, according to the Miami Herald.

Personal hardships like the declining health of one family member and the passing of another.

An overwhelming demand for food service, which eclipsed the wine and bookstore components of the business.

What they're saying: "To our haters, we suppose congratulations are in order, so you can go ahead and stop reading now!" Paradis said in its announcement.