Devin Hester (left) and Andre Johnson. Photo credit (Left to right) Jim Prisching/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images; Andrew Richardson/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

University of Miami legends Devin Hester and Andre Johnson are joining the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

They will become the 10th and 11th Hurricanes to enter the Hall of Fame, joining the likes of Ray Lewis and Ed Reed.

Catch up fast: Hester, who played at UM from 2003-04, was drafted by the Chicago Bears and would become the greatest kickoff return specialist in NFL history.

The four-time Pro Bowler set records for most punt returns for touchdowns (14) and total special teams touchdowns (20).

Johnson, at UM from 2000 to 2002, was one of the best wide receivers of his generation.