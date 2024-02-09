2 hours ago - News
University of Miami stars headed to Hall of Fame
University of Miami legends Devin Hester and Andre Johnson are joining the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
- They will become the 10th and 11th Hurricanes to enter the Hall of Fame, joining the likes of Ray Lewis and Ed Reed.
Catch up fast: Hester, who played at UM from 2003-04, was drafted by the Chicago Bears and would become the greatest kickoff return specialist in NFL history.
- The four-time Pro Bowler set records for most punt returns for touchdowns (14) and total special teams touchdowns (20).
Johnson, at UM from 2000 to 2002, was one of the best wide receivers of his generation.
- The seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All Pro played most of his career for Houston and twice led the NFL in receiving yards.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.