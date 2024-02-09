50 mins ago - News

Where to watch the Super Bowl in Miami

headshot
The helmets of the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in front of the Lombardi Trophy.

Super Bowl team helmets and the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Photo: Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Well, folks, it's time … for Taylor Swift's boyfriend to play in the Big Game. (Just kidding. Martin and I are both big football fans, and we'd be tuning in regardless.)

What's happening: Super Bowl LVII is being played Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Kickoff is 6:30pm.

Who's playing (just in case you are watching for the T-Swift appearance): The San Francisco 49ers will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Where to watch: Whether you're looking for a party vibe or a traditional sports bar, here are some options:

  • Enjoy one free beer with an RSVP to watch the game on the big screen at The Deck at Wynwood Marketplace.
  • Sweet Liberty in Miami Beach will have a special menu featuring Kansas City and San Francisco food and drink dishes, a projection screen and a DJ starting at 10pm.
  • There's plenty of screens at Batch Gastropub: Miami. The Brickell spot will feature $5 Bud Light specials and five for $30 mix-and-match beer buckets.
  • Bayshore Club in Coconut Grove has plenty of TVs by the bar — plus a jumbo screen on the lawn for the game — food and beverage specials, games like cornhole and waterfront views.

Miami has a lot of bars, but we can't forget about the classics.

  • Lost Boy Dry Goods, the downtown favorite, will have drink specials, half-dozen wings for $16 and Smashburger sliders for $14.
  • Shuckers is a no-brainer, with waterfront views and plenty of TVs.
  • Flanigan's has a weekend sport specials feature up to 50% off all beer, wine and liquor until 7pm.
  • Sports Grill is an establishment for a reason. Call ahead to reserve your spot at any of the locations, which range from Kendall to Pembroke Pines.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more