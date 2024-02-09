50 mins ago - News
Where to watch the Super Bowl in Miami
Well, folks, it's time … for Taylor Swift's boyfriend to play in the Big Game. (Just kidding. Martin and I are both big football fans, and we'd be tuning in regardless.)
What's happening: Super Bowl LVII is being played Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
- Kickoff is 6:30pm.
Who's playing (just in case you are watching for the T-Swift appearance): The San Francisco 49ers will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Where to watch: Whether you're looking for a party vibe or a traditional sports bar, here are some options:
- Enjoy one free beer with an RSVP to watch the game on the big screen at The Deck at Wynwood Marketplace.
- Sweet Liberty in Miami Beach will have a special menu featuring Kansas City and San Francisco food and drink dishes, a projection screen and a DJ starting at 10pm.
- There's plenty of screens at Batch Gastropub: Miami. The Brickell spot will feature $5 Bud Light specials and five for $30 mix-and-match beer buckets.
- Bayshore Club in Coconut Grove has plenty of TVs by the bar — plus a jumbo screen on the lawn for the game — food and beverage specials, games like cornhole and waterfront views.
Miami has a lot of bars, but we can't forget about the classics.
- Lost Boy Dry Goods, the downtown favorite, will have drink specials, half-dozen wings for $16 and Smashburger sliders for $14.
- Shuckers is a no-brainer, with waterfront views and plenty of TVs.
- Flanigan's has a weekend sport specials feature up to 50% off all beer, wine and liquor until 7pm.
- Sports Grill is an establishment for a reason. Call ahead to reserve your spot at any of the locations, which range from Kendall to Pembroke Pines.
