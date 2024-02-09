55 mins ago - News
Meet the pups representing Miami in the Puppy Bowl
The Dolphins might have missed out on the Super Bowl, but two local stars will be competing in the cutest game of the year: the Puppy Bowl.
- Miami pups Payton and Thomas will be representing Team Fluff at this year's game.
These two little Air Buds have already been adopted, but Miami-Dade Animal Services hopes to raise awareness for the 750 pets still waiting for a forever home.
- Adoption fees for pets over four months will be waived Sunday at the shelter's Puppy Bowl watch party. Fees for puppies will be $85 and $35 for kittens. (Adoptions include the first set of vaccines, microchips deworming and spay/neuter surgery.)
When: Sunday from 12pm–4pm at Pet Adoption and Protection Center, 3599 NW 79 Avenue, Doral.
