This will be the first year that Floridians can legally bet on the Super Bowl — whether at the casino or in their own backyard.

Why it matters: This year's Super Bowl is expected to break records for sports betting, with an estimated 68 million Americans projected to wager $23 billion, according to the Associated Press.

Between the lines: Sports betting is exploding in popularity in the U.S. It's now legal in 38 states, including Florida, and online sportsbooks offer lucrative bonuses to entice new customers, Axios' Sam Baker reports.

A perfect storm of cultural factors will help drive interest in this year's game, including pop star Taylor Swift's high-profile romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Zoom in: Although Florida's football teams have all been long eliminated from the NFL playoffs, many of their fans will still be cheering for prop bets and point spreads on Sunday.

The Seminole Tribe of Florida launched sports betting at its casinos and on the Hard Rock Bet mobile app late last year after a two-year delay due to legal challenges.

Be smart: Groups advocating for responsible gambling urge bettors to set limits on wagering, only bet what you can afford to lose and never chase losses with more bets, the AP reports.