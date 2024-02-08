Share on email (opens in new window)

Allegations that WLRN discriminated against ex-"Sundial" host Carlos Frías touched off a firestorm of criticism days after the radio station abruptly canceled the show and fired three Latino journalists.

Catch up fast: As Axios first reported yesterday, Frías filed a federal discrimination complaint Tuesday asserting that he and his staff experienced discrimination at the radio station, including being told by an editor that the show was "sounding very Latino."

Frías, an award-winning Cuban-American journalist, filed a charge of discrimination to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Florida Commission on Human Relations.

"Sundial" lead producer Leslie Ovalle Atkinson and associate producer Elisa Baena were terminated along with Frías.

The latest: WLRN anchor Catalina Garcia says she quit her job yesterday in solidarity with the "Sundial" team, the Miami Herald reported.

What they're saying: WLRN has not responded to requests for comment on the complaint.

But journalists, fans and community members were shocked and angered by the claims against the Miami NPR member station — especially in a county where 66% of households speak Spanish.

Cuban-American author Andrew Otazo wrote on X that he was one of the show's "very Latino" guests and suggested a boycott of the station.

"He [Carlos] generously gave me space to be unapologetically and proudly Hispanic. If @WLRN has a problem with that, it's high time we remind them they serve a community that is 70% Latino. Quizás es hora de un boicot."

Artist Tony Mendoza, also Cuban-American, wrote in a Facebook comment that the "very disturbing" allegations would make him rethink whether to continue donating to the public radio station.

"Still heartbroken that ['Sundial'] was canceled," he wrote. "I think all WLRN members (especially Latinos) should rethink their continued support."

Investigative reporter Mario Ariza put it succinctly: "Tremendo arroz con mango."

Details: In his EEOC complaint, Frías points to incidents at WLRN that he said preceded his ouster.

In August 2023, he said editor Caitie Muñoz told a "Sundial" producer that the show was "sounding very Latino" and created a spreadsheet tracking how many guests on the show were of Latino or Hispanic ethnicity.

When Frías asked for clarification, he said vice president of radio Peter Maerz responded that WLRN had to consider people's "cultural comfort zones."

Frías said he interpreted that to mean "white people were being made uncomfortable by how diverse our show was (as is our Miami home)."

Of note: Neither Muñoz nor Maerz responded to a request for comment.

What's next: Frías' attorneys tell Axios they plan to sue for wrongful termination.