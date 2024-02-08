Share on email (opens in new window)

Say it with me: Patate fritte. Photo: Martin Vassolo/Axios

If you're looking for your next birthday dinner spot, Luca Osteria in Coral Gables is a good bet.

State of plate: The Italian restaurant, which opened in 2021, is a local favorite for its homemade pasta and laid-back, yet upscale, atmosphere.

What I ordered: My wife and I came here for my birthday last month and split three appetizers and one main.

The star of the show was the patate fritte ($25): fried mashed potato scoops bathed in a cheese sauce and swirled with an egg yolk.

These potato balls are surprisingly not too heavy. The trick is in the emulsified Parmesan fondue.

The mortadella toast ($18) was a beautifully giant piece of bread from Sullivan Street Bakery with fig balsamic and pistachio.

We finished it off with Pasta Alla Julia ($35), a gorgonzola, pear, honey and toasted walnut pasta.

With drinks and no dessert, it came out to under $150.