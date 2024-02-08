27 mins ago - News

Review: Luca Osteria is the best birthday spot

headshot
Fried mashed potato balls at Luca Osteria.

Say it with me: Patate fritte. Photo: Martin Vassolo/Axios

If you're looking for your next birthday dinner spot, Luca Osteria in Coral Gables is a good bet.

State of plate: The Italian restaurant, which opened in 2021, is a local favorite for its homemade pasta and laid-back, yet upscale, atmosphere.

What I ordered: My wife and I came here for my birthday last month and split three appetizers and one main.

  • The star of the show was the patate fritte ($25): fried mashed potato scoops bathed in a cheese sauce and swirled with an egg yolk.
  • These potato balls are surprisingly not too heavy. The trick is in the emulsified Parmesan fondue.
  • The mortadella toast ($18) was a beautifully giant piece of bread from Sullivan Street Bakery with fig balsamic and pistachio.
  • We finished it off with Pasta Alla Julia ($35), a gorgonzola, pear, honey and toasted walnut pasta.

With drinks and no dessert, it came out to under $150.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more