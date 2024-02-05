The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner's behavior, questioning current and former employees about allegations of sexual harassment the Miami Herald unearthed last year, according to the newspaper.

Why it matters: The probe underscores concerns around the mayor's behavior toward women at the SEC, where he works as an attorney in the Miami office.

Catch up fast: In November, days before he was elected mayor, the Herald reported that three former female SEC employees — including two former interns — alleged Meiner had made unwelcome advances toward them while working together.

Allegations included Meiner expressing his desire to get a "second apartment to carry on an affair" with a colleague, attempting to kiss a college-age intern, and texts and comments a colleague saw as inappropriate, the Herald reported.

One woman reported his alleged conduct, which triggered an internal review in 2016.

Meiner has denied the claims.

The latest: According to the Herald, representatives from the federal agency's Office of Human Resource in Washington, D.C., have been speaking with current and former colleagues at the SEC about their working relationship with Meiner.

The concerns about his behavior are not new and have been discussed for years, according to current and former employees the Herald spoke with.

The bottom line: Meiner emphasized the importance of ethics, a crackdown on crime and independence from developers during his mayoral campaign last year. It's unclear when the inquiry into his behavior will conclude.