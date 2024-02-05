For years, a Jewish center near Aventura has been illegally holding religious services at a private home and doing unpermitted construction, according to a lawsuit filed in January by Miami-Dade County.

What's happening: Chabad Israeli Center of Miami holds religious services and classes out of a three-bedroom home zoned for residential use in unincorporated Miami-Dade County.

The congregation, which bought the home in 2016, retrofitted it with an industrial kitchen, a living room classroom and a new air conditioning system.

The unpermitted remodeling work also includes plumbing, electrical and exterior repairs — like new windows, a shed and a garage conversion — according to the lawsuit.

Why it matters: The county tells Axios that the unpermitted work could be exposing worshippers to "safety hazards" and that the lawsuit was a "last resort" to fix violations that date back to 2017.

The property has received $1.5 million in property tax exemptions since 2021 due to its religious use, according to county property records.

The county is asking a judge to force Chabad to fix the code violations and pay up to $10,000 per day per violation of the building code and up to $5,000 per day for violations of the zoning code.

What they're saying: The county said in a statement that the lawsuit is "a last resort" to ensure the building is brought up to code "so all can exercise their right to practice their faith safely."

It says the synagogue currently owes $82,719 in unpaid fines for the violations.

A Chabad representative tells Axios the congregation is "in the middle of our zoning approval" and working with the county "to fix the building code [violations]."

He declined to comment further.

Flashback: A similar legal battle took place last year in Miami Beach, where the city accused a different Jewish congregation of operating a private home as a place of worship.