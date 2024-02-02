28 mins ago - Things to Do
EEEEEATSCON and more happening in Miami this weekend
Ring in the first weekend of February with these Miami.
EEEEEATSCON: Experience delicious food from some of Miami's best restaurants at this two-day food festival at Bayfront Park.
- The festival will also feature restaurants and chefs from around the country.
- Saturday and Sunday from 12pm–6pm.
- $30 tickets only remain for Sunday.
The Pickleball Slam: Need we say more? Tennis legends are coming together for the second annual one-day event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.
- John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova will play Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf for the top prize.
- The Sunday match is at 8:30pm and will be streamed on ESPN.
- Tickets range from$40–$156.
Black History Month: The month of celebrations kicks off Saturday with a Mosaic Marketplace at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex and the 12th Annual Peace Walk & Peace Talk led by the Trayvon Martin Foundation.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.