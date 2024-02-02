Share on email (opens in new window)

EEEEEATSCON will feature a variety of food vendors for the two-day event. Photo: EEEEEATSCON

Ring in the first weekend of February with these Miami.

EEEEEATSCON: Experience delicious food from some of Miami's best restaurants at this two-day food festival at Bayfront Park.

The festival will also feature restaurants and chefs from around the country.

Saturday and Sunday from 12pm–6pm.

$30 tickets only remain for Sunday.

The Pickleball Slam: Need we say more? Tennis legends are coming together for the second annual one-day event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova will play Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf for the top prize.

The Sunday match is at 8:30pm and will be streamed on ESPN.

Tickets range from$40–$156.

Black History Month: The month of celebrations kicks off Saturday with a Mosaic Marketplace at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex and the 12th Annual Peace Walk & Peace Talk led by the Trayvon Martin Foundation.