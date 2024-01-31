1 hour ago - News
Miami "cold" leaves iguana stunned
This iguana couldn't stand the Miami "cold" Tuesday morning.
- Local journalist Aurelina Romero spotted the critter at a schoolyard near Little Havana, as temperatures dipped into the 50s.
- When she came back around noon, it had scurried back up its tree.
How it works: When it gets too cold by our standards, cold-blooded green iguanas can get stunned and fall out of their trees. (Sometimes the National Weather Service will issue an unofficial falling iguana advisory!)
- Their muscle control shuts down temporarily until they warm back up.
