There's still more than two weeks until Valentine's Day, but if you haven't made dinner reservations yet, you might be running out of time.

Miami's dating scene is notoriously chaotic, but for those of you in the romantic mood, we sorted through some restaurant offers to give you some options for that special dinner.

La Mar by Gastón Acurio: Enjoy waterfront views of the downtown skyline at this romantic Brickell Key restaurant.

La Mar is offering a $350 preset dinner menu for two.

Elcielo: Call ahead to book a four-course meal for $135 at the Michelin-starred restaurant at the SLS South Beach.

You can also spring for a $289 19-course feast.

Pizza-making class: We love a couple's activity. Learn how to make a heart-shaped pizza while you enjoy drinks and light bites. Then eat your creation at Harry's Pizzeria in Miami Beach.

$160 per ticket.

Budget-friendly idea: If you don't want to spend hundreds of dollars on a commercialized holiday, grab a Pub Sub or SoBe club from La Sandwicherie, and have a picnic on the beach.