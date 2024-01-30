President Joe Biden will be in Miami Tuesday and is expected to attend a fundraiser hosted by Chris Korge, the national finance chair of the Biden Victory Fund, according to Politico.

Biden is also expected to make a campaign stop in Palm Beach.

Why it matters: The president's trip comes a little more than one week after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed former President Donald Trump.

Despite the state's recent rightward political shift, Biden's visit could indicate he plans to focus more attention on the voters here, according to Politico.

Of note: While Nikki Haley and Trump are still competing for the Republican nomination, it's highly likely the nominee will be the former president, setting up a rematch most Americans would rather do without.