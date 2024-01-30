1 hour ago - News

President Biden comes to South Florida

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden in Columbia, South Carolina, over the weekend. Photo: Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden will be in Miami Tuesday and is expected to attend a fundraiser hosted by Chris Korge, the national finance chair of the Biden Victory Fund, according to Politico.

  • Biden is also expected to make a campaign stop in Palm Beach.

Why it matters: The president's trip comes a little more than one week after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed former President Donald Trump.

  • Despite the state's recent rightward political shift, Biden's visit could indicate he plans to focus more attention on the voters here, according to Politico.

Of note: While Nikki Haley and Trump are still competing for the Republican nomination, it's highly likely the nominee will be the former president, setting up a rematch most Americans would rather do without.

  • Biden lost Florida to Trump in 2020 by more than three percentage points, and in 2022, Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Charlie Crist lost to DeSantis by a nearly 20% margin.
