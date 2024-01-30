The famous homemade cinnamon rolls from Knaus Berry Farm in Homestead. Photo: Pedro Portal/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The drive to pick up the most delicious cinnamon rolls just got a lot shorter. At least for some people.

Driving the news: Knaus Berry Farm, the Homestead-based farm shop and South Florida staple, will be selling its famous buns at two satellite locations across Miami-Dade County: Max'd Out Donuts in North Miami Beach and Babe's Meat & Counter in Palmetto Bay, according to Miami New Times.

The details: Patrons can purchase the buns by the half dozen throughout the farm's regular open season, which begins around October and ends in April, New Times reported.

At Babe's, the buns will be sold Monday through Saturday from 9am–5pm, while residents can swing by Max'd Out Donuts Wednesday through Sunday from 8am–6:30pm.

Knaus Berry Farm also partnered with Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza, an Italian pizza restaurant in Miami's Upper East Side neighborhood, where the buns will be on the dessert menu and sold individually.

Be smart: These buns tend to sell out quickly, so make sure you get there early.