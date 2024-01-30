Doral city manager faces possible removal

A city of Doral council member is calling for the removal of City Manager Barbara Hernandez, who she accuses of breach of contract and "repeatedly failed" attempts to work with the entire council.

Councilwoman Digna Cabral also alleges that Hernandez has demonstrated a "lack of judgment" and a clear conflict of interest, according to the memo sent to Doral Mayor Christi Fraga calling for her removal.

Cabral and Fraga did not respond to Axios' request for comment.

What's happening: According to the resolution submitted by Cabral, Hernandez allegedly misallocated city of Doral resources and directed "city funds, personnel and equipment" to the "personal and political benefit of her husband."

Hernandez is married to school board member Danny Espino, who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to succeed Fraga after she won her mayoral election in 2022.

Zoom in: The resolution points to various events as evidence of a "lack of integrity and judgment" from Hernandez.

Those include the alleged misuse of the city's police department for a backpack distribution and other school board activities; the use of the city's resources to make a back-to-school video; and the promotion of her husband's business at a city event.

The other side: In a memo sent to Fraga on Monday, Hernandez pushed back, arguing certain claims weren't properly documented so she couldn't respond to them.

Hernandez, however, did defend the promotion of Espino's back-to-school video message, saying the city has collaborated with "various local agencies," including Espino's District 5 office.

Hernandez "strenuously denied" claims that she failed to disclose a conflict of interest, deliberately misused city property and lacks good moral character and judgment.

What we're watching: A special council meeting was called for Wednesday at noon.