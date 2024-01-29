Share on email (opens in new window)

Miami has the largest Peruvian community in the U.S., and we're blessed to have amazing restaurants showcasing the South American nation's cuisine on every corner.

What's happening: Pisco y Nazca, with locations in Kendall and Doral, opened a Coral Gables outpost last month.

We recently had lunch here and sampled a bit of everything on the menu.

State of plate: For starters, you can't go wrong with a ceviche sampler ($21) and causa sampler ($12.50).

The seafood-heavy Callejero ceviche — with octopus, shrimp, calamari and crispy plantains — was the standout.

For brunch vibes, order the Cholo Benedicto ($15): sweet plantain cakes with pork belly chicarron, queso fresco, a poached egg and rocoto hollandaise.

Onto the main course: We loved the Tacu Seco de Cordero ($29), a fall-off-the-bone braised lamb shank with aji amarillo, cilantro sauce and salsa criolla.

Wash it down with: A $5 Chicha Morada, a nonalcoholic drink made with purple corn, house-made syrup and lemon juice.

For cocktails, try a refreshing Guapo's Chilcano ($13), which comes with pisco, passion fruit puree, ginger beer, lime juice, aji limo tincture and mint.

Sommer and Martin's thought bubble: We're both going to Lima for a friend's wedding later this year, and P&N's meal made us even more excited to experience one of the world's greatest food cities.