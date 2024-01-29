1 hour ago - News

Pisco y Nazca opens Coral Gables location

The causa sampler at Pisco y Nazca

The causa sampler at Pisco y Nazca. Photo: Martin Vassolo/Axios

Miami has the largest Peruvian community in the U.S., and we're blessed to have amazing restaurants showcasing the South American nation's cuisine on every corner.

What's happening: Pisco y Nazca, with locations in Kendall and Doral, opened a Coral Gables outpost last month.

  • We recently had lunch here and sampled a bit of everything on the menu.

State of plate: For starters, you can't go wrong with a ceviche sampler ($21) and causa sampler ($12.50).

  • The seafood-heavy Callejero ceviche — with octopus, shrimp, calamari and crispy plantains — was the standout.

For brunch vibes, order the Cholo Benedicto ($15): sweet plantain cakes with pork belly chicarron, queso fresco, a poached egg and rocoto hollandaise.

Onto the main course: We loved the Tacu Seco de Cordero ($29), a fall-off-the-bone braised lamb shank with aji amarillo, cilantro sauce and salsa criolla.

Wash it down with: A $5 Chicha Morada, a nonalcoholic drink made with purple corn, house-made syrup and lemon juice.

  • For cocktails, try a refreshing Guapo's Chilcano ($13), which comes with pisco, passion fruit puree, ginger beer, lime juice, aji limo tincture and mint.

Sommer and Martin's thought bubble: We're both going to Lima for a friend's wedding later this year, and P&N's meal made us even more excited to experience one of the world's greatest food cities.

