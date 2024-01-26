Share on email (opens in new window)

Miami Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is congratulated by teammates after hitting a grand slam. Photo: Alie Skowronski/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Another week in the books. Close out January with some of these events happening around Miami.

⚾️ Miami Marlins FanFest: Meet Marlins players, pose with the team's World Series trophies and play mini games.

Friday 4pm–10pm at LoanDepot Park. Entry is free.

For an extra $25, sample 20 different craft brews at Beerfest.

🍔 Smorgasburg Miami on Lincoln Road: Sample bites from local food trucks at this outdoor food market at the corner of Lincoln Road and Lenox Avenue.

Friday from 5:30pm–10:30pm.

🤠 Homestead Championship Rodeo: The local rodeo celebrates its 75th anniversary with bull riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing and more.

Friday through Sunday at Harris Field Park. Adult tickets start at $35.

🎤 Mitski in Miami: Singer-songwriter Mitski performs at The Fillmore Miami Beach Friday and Saturday.

Tickets are sold out, but resale tickets are available starting around $127.92.

🤸‍♀️ The circus is in town: The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus is back — without live animal performances.