Things to do in Miami this weekend
Another week in the books. Close out January with some of these events happening around Miami.
⚾️ Miami Marlins FanFest: Meet Marlins players, pose with the team's World Series trophies and play mini games.
- Friday 4pm–10pm at LoanDepot Park. Entry is free.
- For an extra $25, sample 20 different craft brews at Beerfest.
🍔 Smorgasburg Miami on Lincoln Road: Sample bites from local food trucks at this outdoor food market at the corner of Lincoln Road and Lenox Avenue.
- Friday from 5:30pm–10:30pm.
🤠 Homestead Championship Rodeo: The local rodeo celebrates its 75th anniversary with bull riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing and more.
- Friday through Sunday at Harris Field Park. Adult tickets start at $35.
🎤 Mitski in Miami: Singer-songwriter Mitski performs at The Fillmore Miami Beach Friday and Saturday.
- Tickets are sold out, but resale tickets are available starting around $127.92.
🤸♀️ The circus is in town: The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus is back — without live animal performances.
- The reimagined show will take place at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise Saturday and Sunday.
- Tickets start at $20.
