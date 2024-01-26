49 mins ago - News

Things to do in Miami this weekend

Miami Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a grand slam during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at loanDepot Park in Miami.

Miami Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is congratulated by teammates after hitting a grand slam. Photo: Alie Skowronski/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Another week in the books. Close out January with some of these events happening around Miami.

⚾️ Miami Marlins FanFest: Meet Marlins players, pose with the team's World Series trophies and play mini games.

  • Friday 4pm–10pm at LoanDepot Park. Entry is free.
  • For an extra $25, sample 20 different craft brews at Beerfest.

🍔 Smorgasburg Miami on Lincoln Road: Sample bites from local food trucks at this outdoor food market at the corner of Lincoln Road and Lenox Avenue.

  • Friday from 5:30pm–10:30pm.

🤠 Homestead Championship Rodeo: The local rodeo celebrates its 75th anniversary with bull riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing and more.

  • Friday through Sunday at Harris Field Park. Adult tickets start at $35.

🎤 Mitski in Miami: Singer-songwriter Mitski performs at The Fillmore Miami Beach Friday and Saturday.

  • Tickets are sold out, but resale tickets are available starting around $127.92.

🤸‍♀️ The circus is in town: The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus is back — without live animal performances.

  • The reimagined show will take place at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise Saturday and Sunday.
  • Tickets start at $20.
