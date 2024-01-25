Share on email (opens in new window)

Shaggy performs with Sting in 2018. Photo: Thomas Samson/AFP via Getty Images

The legendary local reggae group Inner Circle (known for songs like "Bad Boys" and "Sweat") is back next month to host Reggae Month South Florida.

What's happening: The second-annual festival will celebrate over 50 years of reggae music and honor singer Shaggy.

Reggae Month launch event: Meet and greet with Inner Circle and surprise guests Feb. 4 at Blue Martini in Fort Lauderdale.

Free entry from 6pm–8pm. Live music with Marla Brown backed by Visions Band, a tribute to Dennis Brown; 21 and older.

Reggae Genealogy: Island Space Caribbean Museum hosts this Feb. 10 concert that showcases the history of reggae at the Broward Mall parking lot in Plantation.

From 3pm to 9pm. Tickets are $20 online.

Rastafari Day and Drum Circle: Free performance from Warrior King at NoMi Village in North Miami, 3pm–9pm.

Praise on the Green Gospel Extravaganza: Free event will feature performances and prayers from Sister Marion Hall and Carlene Davis.

Feb. 18, 3pm–10pm at Shirley Branca Park in Miramar.

South Florida Reggae Month Jam: This Feb. 24 event will have live performances from Ernie Smith and Paul Anthony, Caribbean food and vendors.