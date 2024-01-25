Proposed Florida laws gain momentum as legislative session nears halfway mark
We're nearly halfway through the 60-day legislative session, and some bills are gaining momentum.
- Here's a rundown of where several key bills stand.
Historic preservation: Preservationists say SB 1526 would remove protections for historic districts along Florida's coast, including the Art Deco Historic District in South Beach.
- If passed, a government may not prevent the demolition of a "nonconforming" building located within half a mile of the coastline and within a flood zone for any reason other than public safety. (The bill passed its first committee this week.)
- The bill would not apply to single-family homes or properties individually listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Social media ban: A bipartisan bill that would ban social media access for kids under 16 years old passed in the Florida House yesterday.
- It's unclear what social media sites would be impacted by HB 1, which aims to target the "addictive features" that keep users hooked.
- A similar bill, HB 3, would impose age-verification restrictions on pornographic websites.
LGBTQ+ rights: HB 901, which cleared a House subcommittee last week, would ban government buildings and public schools from flying the Pride flag or any other banner supporting a "political viewpoint."
- HB 1639 would require driver's licenses to display a carrier's sex at birth instead of gender identity. It would also require insurance companies that offer gender-affirming care to offer detransition care. (A Senate version of the bill has yet to be filed.)
- HB 599, which would ban state agencies from requiring employees to use someone's preferred gender pronouns, has yet to pass a committee. The bill would also prohibit state-funded nonprofits from requiring workplace training on gender identity.
Employment of minors: A Republican-backed bill to allow children as young as 16 to work longer hours is quickly moving through the Legislature.
- HB 49 would allow employers to schedule 16 and 17 year olds to work more than eight hours a day and over 30 hours a week, even while school is in session.
- A similar bill that would have allowed minors to work on roofs was watered down to only allow minors on ladders under 6 feet.
How to watch: You can watch the House, Senate and committee hearings online at the Florida Channel.
- Plus, you can visit www.flsenate.gov to track bills and receive email alerts.
