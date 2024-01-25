Share on email (opens in new window)

We're nearly halfway through the 60-day legislative session, and some bills are gaining momentum.

Here's a rundown of where several key bills stand.

Historic preservation: Preservationists say SB 1526 would remove protections for historic districts along Florida's coast, including the Art Deco Historic District in South Beach.

If passed, a government may not prevent the demolition of a "nonconforming" building located within half a mile of the coastline and within a flood zone for any reason other than public safety. (The bill passed its first committee this week.)

The bill would not apply to single-family homes or properties individually listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Social media ban: A bipartisan bill that would ban social media access for kids under 16 years old passed in the Florida House yesterday.

It's unclear what social media sites would be impacted by HB 1, which aims to target the "addictive features" that keep users hooked.

A similar bill, HB 3, would impose age-verification restrictions on pornographic websites.

LGBTQ+ rights: HB 901, which cleared a House subcommittee last week, would ban government buildings and public schools from flying the Pride flag or any other banner supporting a "political viewpoint."

HB 1639 would require driver's licenses to display a carrier's sex at birth instead of gender identity. It would also require insurance companies that offer gender-affirming care to offer detransition care. (A Senate version of the bill has yet to be filed.)

HB 599, which would ban state agencies from requiring employees to use someone's preferred gender pronouns, has yet to pass a committee. The bill would also prohibit state-funded nonprofits from requiring workplace training on gender identity.

Employment of minors: A Republican-backed bill to allow children as young as 16 to work longer hours is quickly moving through the Legislature.

HB 49 would allow employers to schedule 16 and 17 year olds to work more than eight hours a day and over 30 hours a week, even while school is in session.

A similar bill that would have allowed minors to work on roofs was watered down to only allow minors on ladders under 6 feet.

How to watch: You can watch the House, Senate and committee hearings online at the Florida Channel.