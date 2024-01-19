Upgrades are coming to Miami International Airport amid criticism — and finger pointing — about the current state of disrepair at the airport.

Driving the news: At a press conference yesterday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava touted $1.7 billion in deferred maintenance projects and another $7 billion in capital projects.

She blamed previous administrations for delaying needed improvements, though she has been in county office — now as mayor and previously as a commissioner — since 2014.

Why it matters: MIA is the county's biggest economic driver, and in the past, local leaders have expressed fears over the possible threat of a state takeover.

The problems: MIA's Skytrain, which transports passengers around the mile-long Concourse D, shut down in September due to structural issues. (It has forced some passengers to walk as much as a mile to their gates, though a free shuttle is also available.)

The first repair phase is expected to be completed by the end of March, Levine Cava said, which would bring about two-thirds of the elevated train system back online.

Phase two is expected to be completed by the end of the year. The total cost of the repairs to the 13-year-old train is over $4 million, according to an MIA presentation.

What else: About 7% of MIA's over 600 elevators, escalators and moving walkways are out of service on any given day, the Miami Herald reports.

Ralph Cutié, director of the Miami-Dade Aviation Department, told the Herald he hopes to cut that figure in half.

The commission approved nearly $700 million in contracts last year to repair or replace aging systems, the newspaper reported.

What they're saying: The press conference was held a few days after CBS Miami reporter Jim DeFede asked his social media followers whether MIA was "the worst run airport in America."

"I've seen people in tears because their elderly relatives are forced to walk a mile from gate D60 to baggage claim," he wrote. "Where is the accountability?"

Levine Cava appears to have seen some of the online chatter.