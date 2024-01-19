24 mins ago - News

Miami startup created ChatGPT smart glasses. I tried them.

A Miami-based startup has developed a pair of "smart" glasses that play music, take phone calls and connect to ChatGPT.

Driving the news: Innovative Eyewear claims to be the first company to provide ChatGPT-enabled smart glasses, which it debuted last year.

  • The local tech company sells sunglasses and prescription glasses under its Lucyd Smart Eyewear brand, and it has also partnered with Nautica and Eddie Bauer.
  • Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah is a brand ambassador.

How it works: Built-in Bluetooth speakers allow users to ask questions of the AI chatbot through the free Lucyd app they can download on their phone.

  • Small buttons on the glasses frame enable users to speak to the chatbot, take calls and play music.
  • To get a true hands-free ChatGPT experience, you'll need to add Lucyd as a shortcut and tell your voice assistant to connect to the Lucyd app.

Martin's review: Innovative Eyewear loaned me a pair of Lucyd Lyte Antimatter polarized sunglasses that retail for $229 (now on sale for $169).

  • Sound: The quality was good, even when walking along busy roads. Because my ears weren't covered by headphones, I could still hear passing cars. (The company says that can help prevent accidents for runners and bicyclists.)
  • AI: It was a bit of a hassle to get the hands-free ChatGPT function to work, and the responses the chatbot gave were not entirely reliable. It did draft me an email asking my editor for an extension on my deadline.
  • Value: Especially at its price point, this is a fun luxury gadget that offers a glimpse into the future of wearable technology.

🤔 My takeaway: It definitely makes a statement, but I can get by with the sunglasses and AirPods I already own.

