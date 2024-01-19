Miami startup created ChatGPT smart glasses. I tried them.
A Miami-based startup has developed a pair of "smart" glasses that play music, take phone calls and connect to ChatGPT.
Driving the news: Innovative Eyewear claims to be the first company to provide ChatGPT-enabled smart glasses, which it debuted last year.
- The local tech company sells sunglasses and prescription glasses under its Lucyd Smart Eyewear brand, and it has also partnered with Nautica and Eddie Bauer.
- Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah is a brand ambassador.
How it works: Built-in Bluetooth speakers allow users to ask questions of the AI chatbot through the free Lucyd app they can download on their phone.
- Small buttons on the glasses frame enable users to speak to the chatbot, take calls and play music.
- To get a true hands-free ChatGPT experience, you'll need to add Lucyd as a shortcut and tell your voice assistant to connect to the Lucyd app.
Martin's review: Innovative Eyewear loaned me a pair of Lucyd Lyte Antimatter polarized sunglasses that retail for $229 (now on sale for $169).
- Sound: The quality was good, even when walking along busy roads. Because my ears weren't covered by headphones, I could still hear passing cars. (The company says that can help prevent accidents for runners and bicyclists.)
- AI: It was a bit of a hassle to get the hands-free ChatGPT function to work, and the responses the chatbot gave were not entirely reliable. It did draft me an email asking my editor for an extension on my deadline.
- Value: Especially at its price point, this is a fun luxury gadget that offers a glimpse into the future of wearable technology.
🤔 My takeaway: It definitely makes a statement, but I can get by with the sunglasses and AirPods I already own.
