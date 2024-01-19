Share on email (opens in new window)

A Miami-based startup has developed a pair of "smart" glasses that play music, take phone calls and connect to ChatGPT.

Driving the news: Innovative Eyewear claims to be the first company to provide ChatGPT-enabled smart glasses, which it debuted last year.

The local tech company sells sunglasses and prescription glasses under its Lucyd Smart Eyewear brand, and it has also partnered with Nautica and Eddie Bauer.

Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah is a brand ambassador.

How it works: Built-in Bluetooth speakers allow users to ask questions of the AI chatbot through the free Lucyd app they can download on their phone.

Small buttons on the glasses frame enable users to speak to the chatbot, take calls and play music.

To get a true hands-free ChatGPT experience, you'll need to add Lucyd as a shortcut and tell your voice assistant to connect to the Lucyd app.

Martin's review: Innovative Eyewear loaned me a pair of Lucyd Lyte Antimatter polarized sunglasses that retail for $229 (now on sale for $169).

Sound: The quality was good, even when walking along busy roads. Because my ears weren't covered by headphones, I could still hear passing cars. (The company says that can help prevent accidents for runners and bicyclists.)

The quality was good, even when walking along busy roads. Because my ears weren't covered by headphones, I could still hear passing cars. (The company says that can help prevent accidents for runners and bicyclists.) AI: It was a bit of a hassle to get the hands-free ChatGPT function to work, and the responses the chatbot gave were not entirely reliable. It did draft me an email asking my editor for an extension on my deadline.

Value: Especially at its price point, this is a fun luxury gadget that offers a glimpse into the future of wearable technology.

🤔 My takeaway: It definitely makes a statement, but I can get by with the sunglasses and AirPods I already own.