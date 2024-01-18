Meet Sommer Brugal, Axios Miami's new reporter

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

👋 Hi! I'm Sommer, and I'm so excited to begin.

First things first: Despite the spelling, my name is pronounced like the season. Easy!

Flashback: I was born in Miami and lived near The Falls until middle school before moving to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

I earned my bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism from American University in Washington, D.C. In between degrees, I freelanced for a few years in Austin, Texas, and I also worked at a few coffee shops.

I've been reporting on education in Florida since 2019 and, most recently, Miami-Dade County Public Schools and statewide education issues for the Miami Herald.

I took leave from work this past summer to attend culinary school for two months in Madrid, Spain. Surprisingly, I only have a few scars from the experience.

Zoom in: I live in North Beach, the best neighborhood in Miami (not a debate, but happy to share my runners-up).

I go "off island" daily, which is what my fellow North Beach friends and I refer to as going over the 79th Street Causeway, and can usually be found at a coffee shop (my current favorite is Surry Hills in Little River), playing soccer or doing pottery at Of Course I Still Love You Ceramics.

I spend lots of time at the beach, and I frequent the Bandshell and Gramps for shows.

Other favorites include Legion Park Farmers Market, Paradis Books & Bread, Peel Soft Serve and the burger at Over Under.

The bottom line: I have loved covering education and will continue to do so here. But I'm excited to expand my reporting to include other stories that matter to Miami's residents.