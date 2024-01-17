The new looking Tri-Rail at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport station. Photo: Martin Vassolo/Axios

On Friday, I got to ride aboard Tri-Rail's inaugural train to downtown Miami, the culmination of seven years of delays.

My ride: I rode the train from Fort Lauderdale Airport to MiamiCentral Station, which Tri-Rail will share with the more expensive Brightline.

This was a complementary media ride, but the full fare would have been $7.50 for a roughly 50-minute ride.

The double-decker trains were spacious, with a mixture of airline-style seating and table seats. It was a little bumpy at times, but that's the price you pay to skip I-95 traffic.

Why it matters: For a Hollywoodian like myself, hopping on the train by the Yellow Green Market to catch a Heat game downtown sounds lovely.

Yes, but: The one-seat ride promised by Tri-Rail for years isn't here yet, and there isn't a timetable for its implementation.

For now, Tri-Rail riders will have to make a transfer at the Metrorail Transfer Station in Hialeah.

My takeaway: Tri-Rail's entrance into downtown gives riders more options and is a big first step toward further transit connectivity across South Florida, including possibly along U.S. 1.