Barrington Irving waves as he arrives home from a solo flight around the world on June 27, 2007. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

As a Miami high school student, Barrington Irving had dreams of playing professional football. But a chance encounter with a Jamaican airline pilot changed the trajectory of his life.

At 23 years old, the Jamaican native became the youngest pilot and first Black aviator to fly solo around the world.

Why it matters: Irving is now working with the next generation of pilots and aviation workers looking to break into an industry struggling with representation.

Irving's 2007 flight inspired him to create education programs for kids and, later, workforce training for adults.

Flashback: Irving, then a student at Florida Memorial University, flew 97 days around the world in a single-engine aircraft made of donated parts that he assembled.

Aboard the "Inspiration," he flew 145 hours and made 27 stops in 13 countries to refuel.

With no weather radar or de-icing, Irving flew through grueling storms and had a few close calls. (He recalls landing in Alaska with 12 minutes of fuel left.)

"There is definitely some trauma from that trip, but a lot of good has come from it," he tells Axios.

The latest: The Barrington Irving Technical Training School graduated its first class of 15 local students last month.

Irving says the program, which prepares students for jobs servicing airplanes, is expanding to around 50 local participants this year.

Some of his other projects include:

Experience Aviation: Through this program, he has taught students to build airplanes and cars.

Flying Classroom: Irving contracts with school districts to film his global expeditions and incorporate them into STEM courses.

He's currently mentoring a young Florida pilot named Leona Serao, who is looking to become the first Black woman and African woman to fly around the world.

What they're saying: Irving credits his mentor, Capt. Gary Robinson, and his social studies teacher at Miami Northwestern Senior High, Ms. Batiste, for inspiring him to pursue his passion.