47 mins ago - News
Pier 5 bar opens at Bayside Marketplace
The group behind The Wharf Fort Lauderdale celebrated the opening of another open-air bar over the weekend at Bayside Marketplace.
Details: Pier 5, a nautical-themed venue named after the historic fishing pier that once stood at Bayside, features deck games, shaded lounge areas, a performance stage and three bars offering hundreds of different rums, tequilas and mezcals.
- Expect lots of mojitos, daiquiris and margaritas. Food options include Black Market Miami, Ben's Pizza, La Industria and Skoops ice cream.
- Breakwater Hospitality Group, also behind John Martin's and Regatta Grove, soft opened Pier 5 in late December but celebrated the grand opening over the weekend with drink deals and live music.
- The co-owner of Black Market Miami partnered on the new venture.
If you go: Open Sunday through Thursday, 11am–2am. Friday and Saturday, 11am–4am.
