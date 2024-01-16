Share on email (opens in new window)

The group behind The Wharf Fort Lauderdale celebrated the opening of another open-air bar over the weekend at Bayside Marketplace.

Details: Pier 5, a nautical-themed venue named after the historic fishing pier that once stood at Bayside, features deck games, shaded lounge areas, a performance stage and three bars offering hundreds of different rums, tequilas and mezcals.

Expect lots of mojitos, daiquiris and margaritas. Food options include Black Market Miami, Ben's Pizza, La Industria and Skoops ice cream.

Breakwater Hospitality Group, also behind John Martin's and Regatta Grove, soft opened Pier 5 in late December but celebrated the grand opening over the weekend with drink deals and live music.

The co-owner of Black Market Miami partnered on the new venture.

If you go: Open Sunday through Thursday, 11am–2am. Friday and Saturday, 11am–4am.