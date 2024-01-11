1 hour ago - News
Miami's City Theater hosts free readings of plays featuring local actors
Miami's City Theater is bringing plays to the public.
What's happening: As part of its City Reads program, the theater is hosting free readings of short plays at venues across Miami beginning Thursday.
- Each event features four interrelated short plays read by local actors, followed by conversations between artists and the audience.
If you go: The kickoff event is at 8pm Thursday at Books & Books in Coral Gables.
- The theme is the Magic City, and the four plays are written by Miami-based playwrights: "Tres Leches," "Putt Your Hands on Me," "Northbound and Southbound," and "What's App Doc."
- World pop duo Hola Hi will perform live music. Refreshments and food will be available at The Cafe at Books & Books.
- RSVP for the free event here.
What's next: The next City Reads is Jan. 27 at the Key Biscayne Community Center, followed by a Feb. 8 encore at Books & Books and a Feb. 17 return to the Key Biscayne center.
