Miami's City Theater hosts free readings of plays featuring local actors

Miami's City Theater is bringing plays to the public.

What's happening: As part of its City Reads program, the theater is hosting free readings of short plays at venues across Miami beginning Thursday.

Each event features four interrelated short plays read by local actors, followed by conversations between artists and the audience.

If you go: The kickoff event is at 8pm Thursday at Books & Books in Coral Gables.

The theme is the Magic City, and the four plays are written by Miami-based playwrights: "Tres Leches," "Putt Your Hands on Me," "Northbound and Southbound," and "What's App Doc."

World pop duo Hola Hi will perform live music. Refreshments and food will be available at The Cafe at Books & Books.

RSVP for the free event here.

What's next: The next City Reads is Jan. 27 at the Key Biscayne Community Center, followed by a Feb. 8 encore at Books & Books and a Feb. 17 return to the Key Biscayne center.