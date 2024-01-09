Share on email (opens in new window)

Another day, another adorable animal born at Zoo Miami.

This week, the zoo announced the birth of two sloth bear cubs.

The cubs, who were born in December but underwent their first neonatal exams this week, are the first born at Zoo Miami since 1998.

Fun fact: These shaggy bears primarily eat termites and ants, and they can completely shut their nostrils to keep bugs out during raids. They carry their young on their backs.