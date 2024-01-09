Jan 9, 2024 - News

Baby sloth bears born at Zoo Miami

headshot
A baby sloth bear swaddled in a blanket.

Pawsome news. Photo: Ron Magill/Zoo Miami

Another day, another adorable animal born at Zoo Miami.

  • This week, the zoo announced the birth of two sloth bear cubs.
  • The cubs, who were born in December but underwent their first neonatal exams this week, are the first born at Zoo Miami since 1998.

Fun fact: These shaggy bears primarily eat termites and ants, and they can completely shut their nostrils to keep bugs out during raids. They carry their young on their backs.

An adult sloth bear at a zoo.
All grown up! A sloth bear at the Smithsonian National Zoological Park in Washington, D.C. Photo: Celal Güneş/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more