Baby sloth bears born at Zoo Miami
Another day, another adorable animal born at Zoo Miami.
- This week, the zoo announced the birth of two sloth bear cubs.
- The cubs, who were born in December but underwent their first neonatal exams this week, are the first born at Zoo Miami since 1998.
Fun fact: These shaggy bears primarily eat termites and ants, and they can completely shut their nostrils to keep bugs out during raids. They carry their young on their backs.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more