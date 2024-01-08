Jan 8, 2024 - News
Golden Globes host Jo Koy brings standup tour to Miami this month
Comedian Jo Koy, whose Golden Globes monologue was roasted over the weekend, is bringing his standup routine to Miami.
- He'll be performing at the Kaseya Center on Jan. 20 as part of his world tour.
- Tickets start at $50.
Catch up fast: Koy had a rough time hosting the Globes on Sunday.
- His jokes about the movies and actors nominated for awards received scattered applause and some deadpan faces.
What he said: He joked about the differences between "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie," two of the most talked about movies of the year.
- "'Oppenheimer' is based on a 721-page, Pulitzer Prize winning book about the Manhattan Project," Koy said. "And 'Barbie' is on a plastic doll with big boobies.'"
- He then poked fun at Taylor Swift, saying the pop star got more camera time at NFL games than at the Globes.
- Swift, who's dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, reacted coldly by sipping on her drink.
Koy said he didn't write all of the jokes and was given less than two weeks to prepare for the show.
- "Yo, I got the gig 10 days ago," he said on stage. "You want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up. You're kidding me right?"
In a TV interview Monday, Koy said he had an "off night."
- "That's a tough gig, I'm not going to lie," he said on GMA3. "I love the art of standup. It was cool the opportunity came to me, but hosting is just a beast."
