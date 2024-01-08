Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Jo Koy at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. Photo: Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Comedian Jo Koy, whose Golden Globes monologue was roasted over the weekend, is bringing his standup routine to Miami.

He'll be performing at the Kaseya Center on Jan. 20 as part of his world tour.

Tickets start at $50.

Catch up fast: Koy had a rough time hosting the Globes on Sunday.

His jokes about the movies and actors nominated for awards received scattered applause and some deadpan faces.

What he said: He joked about the differences between "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie," two of the most talked about movies of the year.

"'Oppenheimer' is based on a 721-page, Pulitzer Prize winning book about the Manhattan Project," Koy said. "And 'Barbie' is on a plastic doll with big boobies.'"

He then poked fun at Taylor Swift, saying the pop star got more camera time at NFL games than at the Globes.

Swift, who's dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, reacted coldly by sipping on her drink.

Koy said he didn't write all of the jokes and was given less than two weeks to prepare for the show.

"Yo, I got the gig 10 days ago," he said on stage. "You want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up. You're kidding me right?"

In a TV interview Monday, Koy said he had an "off night."