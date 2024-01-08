Jan 8, 2024 - Real Estate

Tennis star Caroline Wozniacki's Miami condo is for sale

Bedroom inside Fisher Island penthouse.

Photo: Courtesy of Dina Goldentayer/Legendary Productions

Tennis star Caroline Wozniacki and her retired NBA husband David Lee are looking to move away from Miami's Fisher Island.

  • Maybe they got tired of having to take a ferry to go grocery shopping, but Wozniacki surely loved the island's 17 tennis courts.

Details: The sporty power couple are selling their $42.5 million penthouse in one of the most expensive ZIP codes in the U.S.

  • The unit, built in 2016 at the Palazzo del Sol condominium, offers 7,000 square feet of living space and another 5,000 square feet of waterfront terraces.
  • The five-bed, five-and-a-half-bath home has an outdoor firepit, hot tub, private pool, chef's kitchen and rooftop summer kitchen.
  • Dina Goldentayer with Douglas Elliman is handling the listing.
A rooftop pool and dining area at a Fisher Island condo.
Rooftop amenities with a view of the bay. Photo: Courtesy of Dina Goldentayer/Legendary Productions

Zoom in: Fisher Island, located across Government Cut from South Pointe Park, is home to 800 residences and has its own private beach and nine-hole golf course.

