Tennis star Caroline Wozniacki and her retired NBA husband David Lee are looking to move away from Miami's Fisher Island.

Maybe they got tired of having to take a ferry to go grocery shopping, but Wozniacki surely loved the island's 17 tennis courts.

Details: The sporty power couple are selling their $42.5 million penthouse in one of the most expensive ZIP codes in the U.S.

The unit, built in 2016 at the Palazzo del Sol condominium, offers 7,000 square feet of living space and another 5,000 square feet of waterfront terraces.

The five-bed, five-and-a-half-bath home has an outdoor firepit, hot tub, private pool, chef's kitchen and rooftop summer kitchen.

Dina Goldentayer with Douglas Elliman is handling the listing.

Rooftop amenities with a view of the bay. Photo: Courtesy of Dina Goldentayer/Legendary Productions

Zoom in: Fisher Island, located across Government Cut from South Pointe Park, is home to 800 residences and has its own private beach and nine-hole golf course.

💌 Got any hot home listings? Email [email protected].