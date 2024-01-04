Jan 4, 2024 - News
Endangered baby pig is born in Miami zoo
Zoo Miami is celebrating the birth of an endangered babirusa, the first successful birth of the rare swine species ever at the zoo.
- The cute, wrinkly piglet — whose species name means "pig deer" in Malay — was born Dec. 15.
Fun fact: Male babirusas grow tusks that look like antlers on top of their heads.
What's next: The sex of the newborn is not yet known as it remains isolated with its mother.
- "This mother and baby will not be on public display until zoo staff can be sure that it will be able to safely navigate its moated public habitat which could take several weeks," the zoo says in a press release.
