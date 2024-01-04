Share on email (opens in new window)

Protect this pig at all costs. Photo: Ron Magill

Zoo Miami is celebrating the birth of an endangered babirusa, the first successful birth of the rare swine species ever at the zoo. The cute, wrinkly piglet — whose species name means "pig deer" in Malay — was born Dec. 15.

Fun fact: Male babirusas grow tusks that look like antlers on top of their heads.

What's next: The sex of the newborn is not yet known as it remains isolated with its mother.