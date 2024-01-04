Jan 4, 2024 - News

Endangered baby pig is born in Miami zoo

headshot
A baby babirusa.

Protect this pig at all costs. Photo: Ron Magill

Zoo Miami is celebrating the birth of an endangered babirusa, the first successful birth of the rare swine species ever at the zoo.

  • The cute, wrinkly piglet — whose species name means "pig deer" in Malay — was born Dec. 15.

Fun fact: Male babirusas grow tusks that look like antlers on top of their heads.

What's next: The sex of the newborn is not yet known as it remains isolated with its mother.

  • "This mother and baby will not be on public display until zoo staff can be sure that it will be able to safely navigate its moated public habitat which could take several weeks," the zoo says in a press release.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more