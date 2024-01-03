How it started versus how it ended. Photos: Martin Vassolo/Axios

Let me tell you how I took the Amtrak to Tampa for a company holiday party and barely made it back home.

What happened: Axios planned a December holiday party for Florida staffers to attend, and I decided to take the five-hour train ride north to get some work done on the way.

The ride was a little bumpy but decent for the $44 fare. The WiFi was solid, and I was able to work the whole way.

I had a $7.50 turkey and cheddar sandwich from the onboard cafe.

Yes, but: I had to find another way home. The following morning, the train hit a car in Jacksonville, delaying its arrival to Tampa by five hours.

I had to make it home to pick up my sister from the airport, so I canceled my return trip and scrambled to rent a car. That cost me $206.

My takeaway: I'll drive next time. I also forgot a mask for the Amtrak and ended up catching a cold that haunted me through New Year's Day.