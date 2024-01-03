Jan 3, 2024 - News
My holiday travel nightmare riding the Amtrak from Miami to Tampa
Let me tell you how I took the Amtrak to Tampa for a company holiday party and barely made it back home.
What happened: Axios planned a December holiday party for Florida staffers to attend, and I decided to take the five-hour train ride north to get some work done on the way.
- The ride was a little bumpy but decent for the $44 fare. The WiFi was solid, and I was able to work the whole way.
- I had a $7.50 turkey and cheddar sandwich from the onboard cafe.
Yes, but: I had to find another way home. The following morning, the train hit a car in Jacksonville, delaying its arrival to Tampa by five hours.
- I had to make it home to pick up my sister from the airport, so I canceled my return trip and scrambled to rent a car. That cost me $206.
My takeaway: I'll drive next time. I also forgot a mask for the Amtrak and ended up catching a cold that haunted me through New Year's Day.
More Miami stories
