Broward County wants the world to know its name, so it's paying nearly $800,000 for a custom-built float in the 135th annual Rose Parade.

What's happening: Visit Lauderdale, the county's tourism department, will roll out a 55-foot-tall float boasting 45,000 flowers and showcasing the area's natural beauty and local landmarks during the Jan. 1 parade in Pasadena, California.

The float will depict sea turtles and manatees, life-sized alligators with waving tails and the Guitar Hotel at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Local songwriter Alexander Star will be on hand to perform a new anthem for Greater Fort Lauderdale, called "Laudy Dayo."

Why it matters: Apart from attracting tourists, Broward will be marketing itself as a bastion of inclusivity in a state where Republican lawmakers have passed a slew of anti-LGBTQ+ bills.

LGBTQ+ rights activist Stuart Milk will be on the float. A rendering of the float shows a pride flag perched on a lifeguard stand.

What they're saying: "It's a celebratory time of the year and we look forward to amplifying our message of inclusivity and diversity," Stacy Ritter, president and CEO of Visit Lauderdale, tells Axios in a statement.

"Yes, there are Florida destinations that embrace diversity and inclusivity and are truly welcoming everyone under the sun."

The intrigue: Is the publicity worth $790,000, funded through Broward's 6% hotel tax? Visit Lauderdale is the only government entity in Florida participating in the Rose Parade.

Visit Lauderdale thinks so: The Tournament of Roses attracts 1 million in-person spectators and 21.3 million TV viewers, they say.

"The Rose Parade is a once in a lifetime opportunity for us to bring our beautiful destination to television screens across the world," Ritter said.

What we're watching: Florida Panthers legend Bill Lindsay, Miss Florida Seminole Tribe Princess Thomlynn Billie and Broward principal of the year Marie Hautigan will also be on the float.