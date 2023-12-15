Share on email (opens in new window)

Rosana Bentos dreamed of becoming a flight attendant in her native Uruguay, but was told she was too short.

So she bought her own airplane and turned it into a coffee shop in Brickell.

Why it matters: Sky Coffee Buenos Aires — housed in a modified former Delta Airlines airplane with reclining seats and a full cockpit — has become the trendiest coffee shop in town less than two weeks after opening.

Without any marketing other than social media, the small cafe has captured the attention of TV stations, newspapers and Instagram influencers.

Zoom in: Bentos says the coffee shop has seen about 1,000 customers a day since opening. At peak hours, there can be 200 people lined up outside, waiting to tour the cabin and snack on Argentine classics.

There's so much demand that she needs to hire more staff and buy a new coffee machine and sandwich maker.

She has already been forced to reduce her evening hours due to products selling out.

What they're saying: "It's been crazy," Bentos tells Axios. "We didn't expect it."

Details: The McDonnell Douglas MD-88 airplane was in service with Delta from 1990–2019, WPLG Local 10 reports.

Bentos told the station that she sold her house to buy it from an ex-Delta pilot.

Everything is original, except the blue carpet is now black and the cafe's logo is embroidered on the seat headrests.

Martin's order: I ordered the Tierra del Fuego "golden coffee" ($19.50), which is sprinkled with edible 24K gold and served with a gold-covered chocolate truffle.

There are far cheaper coffee options (an espresso is $3.50), but the whole idea behind this place is to feel like you're in first class and give your Instagram followers FOMO.

Place your order inside the cabin and snap photos of the cockpit. A dummy in a Santa suit and pilot's hat sits behind the wheel.

Ask for a complimentary blue-and-gold "passport" that the staff will stamp for each coffee you order. Six stamps, and you get a free beverage.

Of note: You can't actually eat inside the plane due to state rules governing food trucks, Bentos says, but there is an outdoor patio with great views of the sleek black plane.

The plane has a contract to stay at its Brickell location for three years, she says.

If you go: Located at 1420 SW 1st Ct.