2 hours ago - News
Botanical art installation comes to Lincoln Road
A five-block botanical art installation was unveiled on Lincoln Road Tuesday.
What's happening: "Living Art" — a collaboration between local landscape designers — aims to elevate the pedestrian experience along the open-air mall and promenade.
- The designers transformed existing planters with "custom designs centered around flowers, plants, art and ground coverings," according to a press release.
If you go: The installations, launched by the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District in partnership with the city, can be seen from Meridian to Washington avenues.
- They will be on display through April 2024.
What they're saying: "Lincoln Road is a playful canvas that captivates the imagination of more than 8 million people each year," said Anabel Llopis, executive director of the Lincoln Road BID, in a statement.
- "We are thrilled to highlight this through a magnificent festival showcasing the allure and beauty of the outdoor setting."
