A five-block botanical art installation was unveiled on Lincoln Road Tuesday.

What's happening: "Living Art" — a collaboration between local landscape designers — aims to elevate the pedestrian experience along the open-air mall and promenade.

The designers transformed existing planters with "custom designs centered around flowers, plants, art and ground coverings," according to a press release.

If you go: The installations, launched by the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District in partnership with the city, can be seen from Meridian to Washington avenues.

They will be on display through April 2024.

What they're saying: "Lincoln Road is a playful canvas that captivates the imagination of more than 8 million people each year," said Anabel Llopis, executive director of the Lincoln Road BID, in a statement.