2 hours ago - News

Botanical art installation comes to Lincoln Road

Photo: Courtesy of The Dana Agency

A five-block botanical art installation was unveiled on Lincoln Road Tuesday.

What's happening: "Living Art" — a collaboration between local landscape designers — aims to elevate the pedestrian experience along the open-air mall and promenade.

  • The designers transformed existing planters with "custom designs centered around flowers, plants, art and ground coverings," according to a press release.

If you go: The installations, launched by the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District in partnership with the city, can be seen from Meridian to Washington avenues.

  • They will be on display through April 2024.

What they're saying: "Lincoln Road is a playful canvas that captivates the imagination of more than 8 million people each year," said Anabel Llopis, executive director of the Lincoln Road BID, in a statement.

  • "We are thrilled to highlight this through a magnificent festival showcasing the allure and beauty of the outdoor setting."
