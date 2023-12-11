Share on email (opens in new window)

Skateboards featuring Miami hip-hop legends Trick Daddy and Trina. Photo: Courtesy of Slip-n-Slide Records and Andrew

Represent Miami's hip-hop and skateboard scene with a new collaboration between Slip-n-Slide Records and Andrew, which was released Friday during Art Basel.

The collection features skate decks, basketball jersey sets and hoodies.

Shop the drop at Andrew's flagship at 10 NE 1st Ave. or online at AndrewDowntown.com.