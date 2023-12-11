Dec 11, 2023 - News

Miami rap label, skate brand collab for Art Basel drop

Skateboards featuring Miami hip-hop legends Trick Daddy and Trina. Photo: Courtesy of Slip-n-Slide Records and Andrew

Represent Miami's hip-hop and skateboard scene with a new collaboration between Slip-n-Slide Records and Andrew, which was released Friday during Art Basel.

  • The collection features skate decks, basketball jersey sets and hoodies.

Shop the drop at Andrew's flagship at 10 NE 1st Ave. or online at AndrewDowntown.com.

