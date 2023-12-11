Dec 11, 2023 - News

Dolphins play Titans on Monday Night Football

headshot

Tyreek Hill and his Miami Dolphins teammates celebrate a touchdown by pretending to ride a rollercoaster on Dec. 3 against the Commanders. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Fins host the Titans Monday in a nationally televised matchup on Monday Night Football.

  • Kickoff is at 8:15pm at Hard Rock Stadium. Catch it on ESPN or buy tickets here, which start at $110.

Driving the news: Miami (9–3) is riding a three-game winning streak as it looks to remain atop the AFC.

What we're watching: Will wide receiver Tyreek Hill stay on track to break the NFL's record for receiving yards in a season?

  • He needs to average 104 yards a game for the next five games to reach the record-breaking 2,000-yard mark for the year.
  • After Monday, the Fins will take on the 4–8 New York Jets at home before their schedule ramps up (hosting Dallas Cowboys, at Baltimore Ravens, hosting Buffalo Bills).
  • If Miami wins their next five games, they will earn home-field advantage in the playoffs and a first-round bye.

Flashback: Miami hasn't won its division since 2008 and hasn't secured the top seed in the AFC playoffs since 1984, per the Miami Herald.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more