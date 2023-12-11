Share on email (opens in new window)

Tyreek Hill and his Miami Dolphins teammates celebrate a touchdown by pretending to ride a rollercoaster on Dec. 3 against the Commanders. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Fins host the Titans Monday in a nationally televised matchup on Monday Night Football.

Kickoff is at 8:15pm at Hard Rock Stadium. Catch it on ESPN or buy tickets here, which start at $110.

Driving the news: Miami (9–3) is riding a three-game winning streak as it looks to remain atop the AFC.

The Fins' No. 1 ranked offense takes on the 4–8 Titans, which field the NFL's 17th ranked defense. (Former Fins quarterback Ryan Tannehill will be looking on from the sidelines since Tennessee benched him for a rookie who went viral for adding mayo to his coffee.)

What we're watching: Will wide receiver Tyreek Hill stay on track to break the NFL's record for receiving yards in a season?

He needs to average 104 yards a game for the next five games to reach the record-breaking 2,000-yard mark for the year.

After Monday, the Fins will take on the 4–8 New York Jets at home before their schedule ramps up (hosting Dallas Cowboys, at Baltimore Ravens, hosting Buffalo Bills).

If Miami wins their next five games, they will earn home-field advantage in the playoffs and a first-round bye.

Flashback: Miami hasn't won its division since 2008 and hasn't secured the top seed in the AFC playoffs since 1984, per the Miami Herald.