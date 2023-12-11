Share on email (opens in new window)

Philip Guston's "Painter at Night" sold for $20 million at Art Basel Miami Beach. Photo: Courtesy of Art Basel

Despite signs of a cooling global art market, Art Basel Miami Beach reported "strong sales" during the weekend-long art fair, considered the largest of its kind in the Americas.

Driving the news: Art collectors spent tens of millions of dollars at the Miami Beach Convention Center, including $20 million for Philip Guston's 1979 "Painter at Night."

The oil-on-canvas painting was the biggest sale announced by fair organizers Sunday evening, based on a selection of sales reported by participating galleries.

Other big-ticket Basel sales include Marlene Dumas' painting "The Schoolboys," which netted $9 million.

Willem de Kooning's "Untitled VII" painting, which had an asking price in the range of $7 million to $8 million, found a buyer.

Two "Infinity Net" paintings by Yayoi Kusama sold for $3.2 million and $3 million, respectively.

Several other works sold for around $2 million, including "Smiling Aristocrat" by George Condo, which fetched $2.35 million.

What they're saying: "For us, the opening of Art Basel Miami Beach was a resounding affirmation of the American art market's strength and resilience," said Marc Payot, president of Hauser & Wirth, in a statement.