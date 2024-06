Share on email (opens in new window)

Miami District 1 Commission candidates Alex Díaz de la Portilla (left) and Miguel Angel Gabela. Photo credit (left to right): David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images/Courtesy of the campaign

Miami commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla, suspended after his arrest on corruption charges in September, was unable to convince constituents to return him to office. Voters in Tuesday's runoff elections for the District 1 seat threw their support behind challenger Miguel Angel Gabela, who received 54% of ballots cast to Díaz de la Portilla's 46%, according to unofficial results.

The outcome punctuates a stunning fall from power for Díaz de la Portilla, the face of a political dynasty whose seat will now pass to Gabela, an auto parts salesman making his fourth attempt at the commission.

Driving the news: The commission race was one of three runoffs that took place in Miami and Miami Beach last night.

Miami Beach Commissioner Steven Meiner is set to be the city's next mayor. He received 54% of the vote, compared to 46% for opponent Michael Góngora, per the published results.

In Miami's District 2 commission race, community activist Damián Pardo is on track to become the city's first gay commissioner. Pardo received 53% of the vote over 47% for incumbent Sabina Covo, according to the unofficial results.

What they're saying: "It's a new day for city of Miami," Gabela told the Miami Herald.

Pardo told Axios in a statement: "Our campaign began on the belief that we can do better. We wanted to highlight the corruption and lack of transparency and undue influence of money that exists in the city."

The intrigue: The run-up to the runoff was marked by allegations of sexual misconduct and a lawsuit.

On Friday, the Miami Herald reported that former colleagues of Meiner's at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accused him of making unwanted advances toward them. Meiner has denied the allegations.

On Monday, Díaz de la Portilla filed a lawsuit seeking to disqualify Gabela for not living in the district a year prior to the election.

Of note: Díaz de la Portilla did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.

What we're watching: The legal battle isn't over just yet. Juan-Carlos Planas, Gabela's attorney, tells Axios that the city is asking for a rehearing in its case, and Díaz de la Portilla's lawsuit has yet to be heard.